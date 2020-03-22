UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 640,166 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Conagra Brands worth $121,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. 7,980,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

