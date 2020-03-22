UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of M&T Bank worth $105,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,777. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $94.61 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

