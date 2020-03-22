UBS Group AG Has $32.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 1,073,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.