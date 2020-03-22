UBS Group AG Has $33.06 Million Stock Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 260.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 995,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.17% of 2U worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $20,757,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 2U by 1,248.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 517,803 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 2U by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 759,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 457,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,307,000 after buying an additional 371,342 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 2,267,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 2U Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWOU. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

