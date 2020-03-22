UBS Group AG Has $37.19 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

