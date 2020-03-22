UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Sun Communities worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUI traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

