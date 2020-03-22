UBS Group AG Purchases 97,948 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.77. 1,151,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,080. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

