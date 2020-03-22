UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) versus Northwest Bancshares (NYSE:NWBI) Head to Head Comparison

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.05 $4.30 billion $1.14 7.16 Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 2.22 $110.43 million $1.05 10.20

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 15.20% 7.89% 0.44% Northwest Bancshares 21.37% 8.35% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UBS Group and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 2 6 4 0 2.17 Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given UBS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

