Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.74.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ULTA opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

