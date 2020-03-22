Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $148,007.72 and $192.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

