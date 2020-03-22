Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.0% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.35. 84,866,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

