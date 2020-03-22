united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 33,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,565,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,423,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The company has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

