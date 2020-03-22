United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594,893 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 1,514,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

