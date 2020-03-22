United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289,259 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.78% of United States Oil Fund worth $83,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

