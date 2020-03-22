Universa Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $2.61 million and $937.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

