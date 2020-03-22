Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHT stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $914.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

