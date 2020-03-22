Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

USAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 71,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at $363,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

