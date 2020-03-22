UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, LBank, HADAX and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $318,544.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

