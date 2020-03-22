Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $438.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $40.98 or 0.00696836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.03458839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000575 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,878 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

