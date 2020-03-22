UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00016892 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $9.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00603978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

