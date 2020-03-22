UOS Network (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One UOS Network token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a total market cap of $43,648.69 and $110.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UOS Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,922.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.78 or 0.03491298 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003182 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00713383 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000536 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00059562 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012432 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

