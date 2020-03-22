Uptrennd Achieves Market Cap of $193,516.80 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $193,516.80 and $29,513.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.04167045 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016830 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded up 7,925% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

