Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417,993 shares during the period. Upwork makes up approximately 0.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.43% of Upwork worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Upwork by 408.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $660,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from to in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,505,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,871. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.03 million, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 150,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

