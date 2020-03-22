Uquid Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.33 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $3.33 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00006223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04337239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

