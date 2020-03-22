US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 96,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,787. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.