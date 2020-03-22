USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00016898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $668.03 million and $635.06 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.02122267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00082417 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 670,509,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,552,194 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinEx, OKEx, Hotbit, Crex24, Poloniex, FCoin, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper, CPDAX, SouthXchange and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

