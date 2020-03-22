USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00016840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $31.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.02729925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00190970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

