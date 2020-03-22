USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $915.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00016154 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004809 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037851 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00360759 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001044 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002019 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

