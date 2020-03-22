USDx stablecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00016684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $142,704.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,002.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.97 or 0.03431531 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003075 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00695392 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000532 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005877 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

