Utrust Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $1.20 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02716950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00192550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

