V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0623 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $279,230.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.04398335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00069510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003849 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,410,062 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

