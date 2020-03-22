v.systems Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. v.systems has a market cap of $46.12 million and $5.81 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,866,751,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,951,892,944 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

