Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,174,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,002,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,159. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

