Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 12,278 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

