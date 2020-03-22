Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 13,142 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 350,653 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 89,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. 7,090,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,769. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

