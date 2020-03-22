Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 17,189 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 482,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,856. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

