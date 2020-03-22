Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 27,450 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 9,245,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.