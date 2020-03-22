Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,117,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

