Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 11,617 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $14.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

