Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA MLN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,213. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

