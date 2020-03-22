Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 118.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.66% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. 16,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

