Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 13,828 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

BATS PICK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,129 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

