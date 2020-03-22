Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 20,998 Shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.45% of Blackrock Munivest Fund II worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVT. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

Shares of MVT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.