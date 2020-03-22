Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 64,055 Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.73% of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

