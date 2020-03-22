Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

