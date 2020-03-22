Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

