Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.