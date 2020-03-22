Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 767,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,995. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.