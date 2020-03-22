Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 426,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,906. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

