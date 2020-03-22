Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,977,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

MOO stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 86,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,848. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

